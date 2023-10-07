Player (and team) prop bets for Panthers vs Lions

Welcome back to Week 5 of our new weekly series that we are bringing to you courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here we’ll take a look at the most interesting—or riskiest—player prop bets each week for the Carolina Panthers.

Bryce Young’s fourth game of the season may be his hardest to predict, in no small part due to the Panthers offense being bafflingly molasses-like. How he, and the rest of the team, will fare against the Detroit Lions is anybody’s guess. We’ll try to steer you towards some of the safer, or wilder, bets that you can make on this team.

1st CAR Panthers Drive Result - Punt (-145), Field Goal Attempt (+380)

This is a fascinating bet. On the one hand, the Panthers feel as likely to punt on any given play as they are to do anything else. On the other hand, the Panthers turned the ball over on downs to the Atlanta Falcons in their season opener at the Atlanta 11 yard line. Every opening drive since then has ended in a field goal.

The +380 odds for the Panthers to open the Lions game with a field goal is nothing to sneeze at. Just stay away from the +400 touchdown odds. The team has a ways to go before they warrant that kind of confidence.

Bryce Young Longest Completion - O/U 33.5 (-120/-110)

Young’s season long completion was a 22-yard pass to Jonathan Mingo in garbage time against the New Orleans Saints. On the one hand, a 34-yard pass seems well outside of the Panthers comfort zone. On the other hand, both Mingo and D.J. Chark are set to play this week and the Panthers are expected to see a lot of garbage time.

Eddie Piñeiro Kicking Pts - O/U 5.5 (+110/-140)

Piñeiro hasn’t scored fewer than six points since Week 1 in Atlanta. He’s a reliable kicker for a team whose offense often stalls out, well, just about everywhere on the field. He should get at least two field goal attempts on Sunday and he has only missed one this season. The over feels like a safe bet.