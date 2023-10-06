Panthers Transactions Roundup: Week 5

The Panthers front office is busy throughout the season with transactions and roster moves. Here are the transactions that have taken place so far this week as the Panthers prepare to hit the road to take on the resurgent Detroit Lions.

10/04 - TE Stephen Sullivan designated to return from injured reserve. This season is Sullivan’s fourth year in the league and third with the Panthers. Sullivan returned to Carolina in 2023 as an exclusive rights free agent and was placed on injured reserve on August 31st with a hip injury. Last year he carved out a regular role in Carolina appearing in 14 games and playing 125 offensive snaps and 176 special teams snaps.

10/04 - G Austin Corbett (PUP) returned to practice. Corbett joined the Panthers last year as a high-profile free agent and lived up to his contract. His 69.1 PFF grade was 19th among all guards in his first year in Carolina. After a solid season he suffered a torn ACL in the final game of the 2022 season and has been rehabbing ever since.

If you want the details about his rehab process, the Panthers website published a nine-part series on their website, one article for each month of Corbett’s recovery. The Panthers designation of Corbett opens a 21-day window in which he can start practicing with the team and continue to ramp up until he’s healthy enough for game action. Getting the veteran guard back in action sometime in the near future should be a boon for an offense that’s struggling to make progress in Year 1 of the Frank Reich-Bryce Young regime.