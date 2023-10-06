Panthers vs. Lions: Defensive Preview

The Panthers are coming off yet another loss this past week, in a game where the defense scored more points than the offense as back up safety Sam Franklin took an interception 99 yards to the house. The defense performed admirably, however an offensive turnover for a score coupled with struggles to score points themselves had the Panthers find themselves in familiar territory. This week doesn’t get much easier, as the Panthers face a 3-1 Lions team with one of the most productive offenses in the league, coming off a 211 yard rushing performance against the Green Bay Packers that gave the Lions a 34-20 win. Let’s dive into the keys for this week.

Limit the rushing yards: This one is likely a given for many who have watched the Panthers last 4 games, but at some point this defense needs to limit the opposing rushing attacks, as teams have routinely been able to pound the rock down the middle against this defense. Typically, as the game wears on and the offense has struggled to score, teams have been able to lean on their rushing attacks to string together plays and keep drives alive. For a Lions team that saw David Montgomery return to the lineup last week and lead their squad in rushing, its clear that the Lions feature a two headed monster once again between D Mo and 1st round pick Jahmyr Gibbs. A productive offense would also help this cause, but this is a defensive preview so we won’t get too far into that.

This one is likely a given for many who have watched the Panthers last 4 games, but at some point this defense needs to limit the opposing rushing attacks, as teams have routinely been able to pound the rock down the middle against this defense. Typically, as the game wears on and the offense has struggled to score, teams have been able to lean on their rushing attacks to string together plays and keep drives alive. For a Lions team that saw David Montgomery return to the lineup last week and lead their squad in rushing, its clear that the Lions feature a two headed monster once again between D Mo and 1st round pick Jahmyr Gibbs. A productive offense would also help this cause, but this is a defensive preview so we won’t get too far into that. What’s up at cornerback? Last week, the Panthers again lost one of their starters during the game in Donte Jackson that saw them need to call up a back of the depth chart player for serious playing time. This instance however, we got ourselves a glimpse of undrafted free agent CB D’Shawn Jamison, and let me tell you I can say I was pleasantly surprised by his performance. Between a crushing block on Sam Franklin’s interception return and a huge hit to force an incompletion on Justin Jefferson last week, I saw a bit of that aggression and edge we haven’t seen since Thieves Avenue from this secondary. It appears Donte will return based in the injury report this week, however I feel mixing some of Jamison in to give him some experience and changing things up would be a welcome sight. The Lions are in an interesting situation themselves, as they return WR Jameson Williams however a banged up Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely end up being questionable come game time.

Last week, the Panthers again lost one of their starters during the game in Donte Jackson that saw them need to call up a back of the depth chart player for serious playing time. This instance however, we got ourselves a glimpse of undrafted free agent CB D’Shawn Jamison, and let me tell you I can say I was pleasantly surprised by his performance. Between a crushing block on Sam Franklin’s interception return and a huge hit to force an incompletion on Justin Jefferson last week, I saw a bit of that aggression and edge we haven’t seen since Thieves Avenue from this secondary. It appears Donte will return based in the injury report this week, however I feel mixing some of Jamison in to give him some experience and changing things up would be a welcome sight. The Lions are in an interesting situation themselves, as they return WR Jameson Williams however a banged up Amon-Ra St. Brown will likely end up being questionable come game time. Pass rush pls: The Panthers primary pass rushing threats in Brian Burns and Derrick Brown now appear to be getting the lion's share of the attention from opposing pass protection game plans, which has allowed players like Yetur Gross-Matos to put up some sacks and pressures we haven’t seen. The defense continues to make impressive plays to force turnovers and keep the offense close in these last few games, however the Panthers often need to send the house to get pressure these days. Against a team like the Lions, who sport a formidable offensive line and a ton of reception sponges around Jared Goff, this could be a major problem if DC Ejiro Evero again has to rely on heavy blitzes to cause pressure. While I’m not saying “never blitz”, I think Evero may need to get a bit more creative with blitz packages. I think this is a great opportunity to use Jeremy Chinn as a 5th rusher to cause some chaos in the backfield.

What are you looking for, Panthers fans?