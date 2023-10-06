Panthers Reacts Results: Confidence low in both team and Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers are the lone winless team in the NFL after the Chicago Bears notched their first victory over the Washington Commanders. That's the kind of record that inspires an abiding pessimism in the current roster and leadership of a team.

Fan confidence this week sank to a new season low. Just 14% of y'all think this team is currently heading in the right direction.

We've asked about your confidence in the team's leadership before. This week we posed the first ever question about Bryce Young as a franchise quarterback.

The fan base is decidedly mixed on the young quarterback, with 53% of fans saying he is not a franchise quarterback yet.

Even if approximately half of fans are sold on the number 1 overall pick, more than half aren't. Young, and the Panthers, have a long way and a lot of wins to go to regain the trust of their fans.

