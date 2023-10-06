Cat Scratch Reader’s Week 5 picks, powered by Tallysight

We’re down to just the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers as the only winless teams in the NFL entering Week 5. The good news for Panthers fans is that the team does not own a first round pick in 2024. That was sent to the Bears as part of the package that allowed them to trade up to the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to select Bryce Young. Why is that good news, you ask? Because it frees us from worrying about the team’s record. Wins and losses are largely meaningless at this point as they affect neither playoff positioning or the team’s first round draft pick. What a privilege it is to be a Panthers fan.

As a great surprise to you all, nobody on staff here at CSR is picking the Panthers to win their game against the Detroit Lions. Honestly, only Jon is really predicting the possibility that it could be close.

Elsewhere around the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a bye and we can only cross our fingers that they find a way to lose that, the New Orleans Saints will hopefully blow their visit to the New England Patriots, and the Atlanta Falcons are oddly favored over the Houston Texans in spite of their offense looking about as bad as the Panthers.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season. Below are all of our staff picks for Sunday’s games.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.