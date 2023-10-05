5 Qs with Pride of Detroit

The Carolina Panthers are facing a franchise this week in the Detroit Lions that is no stranger to rebuilds. Unfortunately, they are much further along in their current build than the Panthers and come bearing an axe to grind after an embarrassing upset in 2022 that saw D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard combine for 290 yards rushing.

That Panthers team is long gone. To fond out how this iteration will match up against the 2023 Lions, I spoke with Ryan Matthews from Pride of Detroit. Here’s what he had to say.

The Lions are 3-1, in first place in the NFC North, and feeling good coming off of a big second year upswing under Dan Campbell. Having survived a few rebuilds, can you offer any advice or support for Panthers fans who are tired of losing seasons (five consecutive since 2018 and counting)?

Man, has it been that long since the Cam Newton experience? At least y’all made it to a Super Bowl, but since I’ve never experienced a playoff win for this Lions franchise in my 32 years of life, that Super Bowl appearance seems like something that should have been pretty fun despite the end result.

Look, it’s never easy at the beginning of a rebuild–and as you mentioned, I’ve made it through a few here in Detroit, some definitely easier than others. But I guess my biggest advice would be to be honest with yourselves about the expectations for your football team. I know the NFC South is seemingly wide open this year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean your football team has a shot to win it. Take the Chicago Bears, for example: they got so high on their own supply this offseason that they talked themselves into thinking they really had a chance to “take the [NFC] North and never give it back.”

But I am somebody who has liked what the Panthers have done from afar. I’ve been a fan of their coaching hires, I thought getting Ejiro Evero was a huge get for them, and from here it’s just going to take time. Even when I think back to the Lions drafting Matthew Stafford first overall in 2009, it was a rocky road before this city really embraced him as the franchise guy he eventually became, so it’s just a big ol’ dose of patience. Even with this latest rebuild, we really didn’t see the fruits of labor here until well into Year 2 of Dan Campbell’s tenure, and even then, it took another offseason to put some more pieces in place and make this team into the vision this regime had been talking about assembling since Day 1.

Thanks for Duce Staley. The Panthers running game has struggled to get off the ground this season. That feels slightly mystifying and more than slightly because of the game plans. Do you feel like the Lions running game has taken a step back without Staley or that it took a surprisingly long while to get going under him while he was in Detroit?

Seeing Duce leave the Lions coaching staff was truly bittersweet. He was a vocal leader, cared passionately about the development and performance of the running backs here in Detroit, and was just genuinely a good dude. But it was completely understandable why he wanted to make the move to Carolina given the circumstances with his mother.

It’s a little more difficult to parse through where Staley’s impact was last season in comparison to this new rushing attack considering the Lions completely revamped their running back room this past offseason. David Montgomery is a literal battering ram and despite his lackluster yards per carry (3.8), watching his performance against the Green Bay Packers (121 rushing yards on 32 carries and three touchdowns) helped me understand why the Lions chose Montgomery over Jamaal Williams: Montgomery’s style of running makes for an exhausting afternoon for opposing defenses.

The Lions seem to score points on offense while the Panthers do not. Do you think that has anything to do with the difference in their records? Can you imagine any big picture changes the Panthers could make to be more like the Lions? Should they try to score more points?

I can say, in my amateur football opinion, the Panthers should definitely strive to score more points like the Lions. Don’t think any of us have forgotten how the Panthers tried to go straight to the source of that successful offense by courting Ben Johnson, Detroit’s offensive coordinator and resurrector of Jared Goff’s professional football career.

The Panthers’ highly skilled front seven has been struggling to generate a pass rush without disguising blitzers. How has the Lions’ offensive line been holding up when their opponents only rush four or five and how have they performed against more creative pressure schemes?

Detroit’s offensive line has been notorious for getting injured before getting a chance to live up to the offseason hype. After all, this group is made up of three first-round picks (Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, and Penei Sewell) and has a couple of really steady and reliable guards in Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai. The group of starters lasted exactly one game before losing Decker for a couple of games in Week 2 and 3, and then Vaitai was injured in Week 2 and missed the last two games.

The original starting five of the offensive line is trending towards being healthy for this week’s game against Carolina, but in regards to how Detroit’s line has held up in pass blocking, I would say they’ve been mostly good this season against some talented groups. Against Seattle in Week 2, Detroit gave up 12 pressures, their most so far this season, but they were down Decker and Vaitai halfway through the game. Seattle didn’t blitz much against Detroit, but we saw what kind of damage they were able to do against that New York Giants line on Monday night, so that performance feels like a win overall. The following week against Atlanta, it was a game of musical chairs along the offensive line with Detroit playing seven different offensive linemen including three different players at right tackle, but they held up admirably all things considered.

If the Lions are at full strength, or at least close to it along the offensive line, they should be up to the task of slowing down the likes of Brian Burns and Justin Houston.

Nobody thinks the Panthers are going to win this game. They currently have the second widest spread (+10) on Draftkings Sportbook of any match up in the NFL this week. They are only behind the New York Giants (+11) against the Miami Dolphins. Let’s imagine we live in a world where strange things happen. How do the Lions lose this game?

Strange things do happen each week in the NFL, and I wouldn’t put it past the Panthers to make this a more competitive game than that double-digit spread suggests it will be. If Carolina can get the ground game going this week–Lions fans are well aware of what that looks like, trust me–and they can play some turnover-free football, this game could be a one-score game. The Panthers don’t want to get into a shootout with this Lions team, they’re liable to put up points with the best of them, so it’s up to Carolina to shorten the game, play for possessions, and keep the turnover differential as close to zero in hopes of getting their first win of the season.