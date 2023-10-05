Bears vs Commanders: ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season certainly fills its promise to deliver two NFL teams playing against each other after minimal rest and preparation. This week viewers get the added bonus of watching two teams who are known for dazzling their spectators with aggressively conservative and counterintuitive decision making from their head coaches. That’s right folks, Ron Rivera’s (2-2) Washington Commanders are hosting Matt Eberflus’ (0-4) Chicago Bears in a battle for the aged.

Justin Fields came alive last week in a 28-31 loss to the Denver Broncos, throwing for 335 yards and four touchdowns. Unfortunately, his team still managed to lose, at home, to the team that had given up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins the week before.

We here at CSR are a little all over the place on this game. Probably because both of these teams have shown notoriously little to guarantee their future successes.

