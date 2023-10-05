Panthers vs Lions: 3 storylines to watch

After losing left guard Brady Christensen to a torn bicep in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, there was a lot of hope placed on the idea of returning Chandler Zavala to his college position of left guard next to his college teammate Ickem Ekwonu. A lot of the Carolina Panthers’ 2023 season can be described as logical hope (on paper) not being borne out by the team’s practice.

Their 0-4 record through what may be the easiest stretch of their schedule has done nothing but bury fan confidence in a deepening pit.

We quite clearly need to pare back the expectations that the team set set for us in the offseason and start looking at each game as a harbinger of hope for the future and not so much as a chance to be entertained on any given Sunday.

With an eye towards the future, here’s what I’m watching for on Sunday against the Detroit Lions:

Brian Burns making plays again

Between doubles, chips, and plain running the other way, opposing offenses have been running a lot of their plays in such a way as to minimize the impact that Brian Burns can have on the game.

On the one hand, that’s great. He’s having an outsized effect on most plays, even when he isn’t producing highlight reel worthy moments. On the other hand, he is the best player the defense has and he really only produces statistically significant games every other week. He needs to do more.

We still don’t know exactly where Burns’ ceiling is, but for a team strapped of draft resources in the coming years, we need it to be as high as possible. The more Burns can settle into being the focus of offensive game plans and still produce at a high level, the more hope Panthers fans can have for a team with no offensive prospects.

Bryce Young’s confidence

This is probably the most Bryce Young has ever lost in his football career. It’s hard enough being a rookie with one of the worst rated lines in football and lowest rated receiving corps. Now he has to contend with a team, a fan base, and likely at least a small part of himself that has watched these last four games and felt nothing but disappointment.

Young is still a young player in the NFL. We don’t know how he is going to respond to this kind of pressure which makes predicting his development all the harder.

The Panthers are not likely to win this game, even if Young puts forth his best effort yet. Does he deflate during the contest? Can we see him visibly defeated? Or does he keep his team focused and his play clean in the face of adversity?

How Young carries himself might matter more to the Panthers long term plans than just how well he plays in Week 5 of an already lost season.

The current left side of the offensive line

The play of Ekwonu and Zavala might be the biggest impediment between the Panthers’ current offense and even a modicum of success. Zavala is getting destroyed in pass protection. Ekwonu’s whiffs and penalties are killing offensive momentum. Together, they are often putting the Panthers behind the sticks on second or third down, compounding their own opportunities for error while further complicating Young’s ability to navigate an already mediocre offense.

This is as much a short term as a long term concern for the team. Their offensive line performance is likely to be a direct reflection of how many points the team scores each game. Improvement should be easy to see, probably more so than it will be easy for Ekwonu and Zavala to make.

The Lions are a smart team who will likely smell blood in the water after the last couple of weeks. Expect them to attack Zavala and Ekwonu early and often.

