Panthers Reacts Survey Week 5: Team and quarterback confidence check

The Carolina Panthers have been serving fans little but disappointment for five years four weeks and fan confidence, as measured in this poll, has been taking a steady nosedive the whole way. We’ve asked how y’all feel about the coaching (negatively) and the management (even more negatively), but now we want to gauge your opinion on Bryce Young after three games.

We obviously can’t form a full picture on a rookie quarterback with such little data, but we can establish a starting point for how fans feel about him. How he is now is not necessarily all he’ll ever be in the NFL. Plenty of first round quarterbacks, particularly first overall pick quarterbacks, start their careers on bad teams. Some make it, others don’t.

I can’t wait to compare this week’s poll results to fan opinions of Young at the end of this season and a couple of seasons from now.

