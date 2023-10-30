Panthers’ 1-game winning streak not expected to change plans at trade deadline

The trade deadline for the 2023 NFL season is tomorrow, Tuesday October 31st, at 4 PM ET. It’s a time for teams at the top end of the projected NFL draft order to unload talent in favor of additional draft assets and teams eyeing a Super Bowl run to mortgage their futures for a brief, glorious present.

The 2023 Carolina Panthers have long been rumored as sellers as the deadline approaches, with talent such as Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn, Terrace Marshall, Jr., and Donte Jackson potentially available. As recently as last week, nobody besides Bryce Young was considered safe as the then-0-6 team’s roster was considered the laughing stock of the league.

There is some concern that the sell-everything-that-isn’t-nailed-down-with-dead-money tactic may change now that the team is enjoying their first one-game winning streak under head coach Frank Reich.

It should, however, be noted that the team is still only 1-6 through eight weeks of the 2023 season and is still three-and-a-half games behind both the first place Atlanta Falcons (4-4) and the second place New Orleans Saints (4-4) in the NFC South as well as the same distance behind either the Saints or the Minnesota Vikings (4-4) for the third wildcard spot in the NFC.

The kind of postseason aspirations that fuel buying sprees at the NFL trade deadline are, perhaps, ill advised even in light of the Panthers recent success.

Instead, expect to hear further rumors about the Panthers jettisoning players in favor of draft capital. We’ll be right here to report any solid rumors and actual trades as the league inches towards tomorrow afternoon’s deadline.