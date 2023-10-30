Raiders vs Lions: ‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

The 3-4 Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Michigan to take on the 5-2 Detroit Lions on ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’. Two teams in remarkably different places find themselves together in primetime. There is an obvious way this game should go, but the Denver Broncos upset over the Kansas City Chiefs this week serves as a potent reminder that anything can happen on an NFL field.

From Vegas, long time up-and-comer Jimmy Garoppolo has finally found a home in the NFL with the Raiders, but success still eludes him. Concerns about his pairing with head coach Josh McDaniels abound.

Meanwhile, the Lions are pulling together a nice season and what would have been a second consecutive playoff push. Would have been, that is, but for the Panthers playing spoiler to their season last year. Good luck, Detroit.

