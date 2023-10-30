The Carolina Panthers have been insulted this week as they are home underdogs to the Indianapolis Colts. The Panthers are hot in the middle of a one-game winning streak while the Colts are struggling to integrate back-up quarterback Gardner Minshew into their offense.

I guess the oddsmakers over at Draftkings Sportsbook lack faith in the Panthers because they only have one receiver with reliable hands, a left tackle who has been wearing his Subway Turnstile Halloween costume since Week 1, and a defense that has more talent on injured reserve than on the field. That’s their choice.

Here are the Panthers Week 8 opening odds against the Colts:

Week 8

Spread

Colts: -2.5

Panthers: +2.5

O/U

45.5

Moneyline

Colts: -148

Panthers: +124

Remember that home-field advantage is traditionally accounted for by spotting the home team—the Panthers, in this case—three points on the spread. That means the Colts would be favored on a neutral field by 5.5 points.