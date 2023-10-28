Player prop bets for Panthers vs Texans

Welcome back to Week 6 of our new weekly series that we are bringing to you courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here we’ll take a look at the most interesting—or riskiest—player prop bets each week for the Carolina Panthers.

Every week we try to steer you towards some of the safer, or wilder, bets that you can make on this team. This week, the offense is harder to predict than ever before with the change in play callers, but we still think there are a few interesting bets on the table for you.

Chuba Hubbard Rush Yds - O/U 34.5 (-130/+100)

Miles Sanders Rush Yds - O/U 37.5 (+114/-145)

The lack of respect for the Panthers running game is well earned at this point. What’s interesting, with Sanders back healthy, is that Draftkings seems to believe that Hubbard is going back to the role of the #2 back. Hubbard had begun to mildly out snap Sanders even before the injury and has overall shown himself to be the more effective runner in this offense.

With Austin Corbett back in the lineup, the whole rushing attack is due for a surge. I’d almost feel comfortable betting the over on both of these low totals.

Hayden Hurst Receptions - O/U 3.5 (+154/-200)

DJ Chark Jr Receptions - O/U 2.5 (-145/+114)

New play caller or not, the Panthers offense needs to diversify their Adam Thielen Rejuvenation Tour sponsored passing attack. These are relatively low reception numbers for both of these guys to reach in a successful offense. Hell, they could hit the over on a single drive.

I’d take the over on at least one of these, but don’t put all your money down. These are not confident bets, just numbers that this offense should reach if they start pulling themselves together.

Eddie Piñeiro Kicking Pts - O/U 5.5 (-115/+115)

Smash the over, as always. It’s not just that this is the only reliable bet in 2023, it’s that I expect the Texans pass defense to clamp down on the Panthers offense as the field shortens, leading to a lot of stalled drives that end in field goal attempts.