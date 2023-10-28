Cat Scratch Reader’s Week 8 picks, powered by Tallysight

The Carolina Panthers are offering the Houston Texans the gift of being favored for the first time in a game since the 2020 season, and on the road no less. That’s Southern hospitality for you. The line isn’t very big, with the Texans favored by just -3.5 this morning against the spread, but that’s enough to break Houston’s sad streak.

The Texans beat the odds last week against the New Orleans Saints. Our sad friends from Louisiana will be looking to get back in the NFC South race this week with a quick win over the Indianapolis Colts (without Anthony Richardson).

The Atlanta Falcons will be looking to defend their lead in the division against the Tennessee Titans in what may be Will Levis’ first NFL start.

And of course the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already lost to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, though they did manage to cover the spread. Still, a loss is a loss. Everybody point and laugh.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season. Below are all of our staff picks for Sunday’s games.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.