Three storylines to watch in Thomas Brown’s debut

The 0-6 Carolina Panthers will be exiting their bye week more short handed on defense than they were entering it.Fortunately, for them there is also some good news this week. Head coach Frank Reich has handed over play calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and right guard Austin Corbett is set to be active for the first time all season.

The Corbett news is unequivocally good for the Panthers offensive line. He is one of the best players on the team and was an anchor for the dominant rushing attack that marked the team’s surprise winning streak last season under interim head coach Steve Wilks.

The Brown news is a little harder to parse because we don’t know what the offense is going to look like under him. It could be no different at all. All the same, a whopping 76% of y’all expect things to look better this week when the Panthers have the ball because Brown is calling plays.

We’re going to focus on Brown’s performance this week because it is clearly the biggest, and most potentially positive, storyline around the Panthers right now. Here are three things to watch that, win or lose, might herald bigger changes on the horizon for the Panthers offense under Brown’s stewardship:

Target distribution

Both tight end Hayden Hurst and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. are reportedly unhappy about their minimal roles in an anemic offense to date. There is no telling if that is because Bryce Young is auditioning for a role in Adam Thielen’s next wedding/vow renewal or because Reich’s play calling has left them out in the cold intentionally.

For what it’s worth, Thielen has received 27% of the Panthers targets and caught 32% of their passes. He has caught 83% of his targets, where as Hurst and Marshall have caught 63% and 59% of their targets respectively.

Either way, it’s no secret that Thielen is the current key to the Panthers passing game. That should change, and with Laviska Shenault Jr. out for this game, there is room in the game plan for more plays targeting other players. Whether or not anybody, including Jonathan Mingo and D.J. Chark as well, gets a bigger work load than normal could go a long way to figuring out where the bottleneck in the offense used to be—or still is.

Where’s the running game?

The disappearance of the Panthers running game, which should have been a rookie quarterback’s best friend, has been one of the great mysteries of the 2023 season. The team returned four of five starters along the offensive line, with the fifth working his way back from injury, and the offensive line coach.

The lead back changed, but someone of Miles Sanders’ talent should not have presided over this precipitous a drop in production.

Regardless of what, exactly, happened, the Panthers running game will never have a better opportunity to get back on track than this week with the return of Corbett, a change in play callers, and a stout Texans secondary that should be encouraging a lean away from the pass.

Play clock expiry

If the disappearance of the running game is the greatest mystery of the season then the greatest mystery of this franchise may just be the inability to get a snap off more than 1.5 second before the play clock expires and, thus, wasting timeouts early for little appreciable gain more often than not. It is a problem that has persisted across multiple coaching staffs and quarterback combinations with only slight periods of absence for at least the last ten years.

The publicly stated point of Brown taking over play calls is to streamline the pre-snap process. This should be the first problem eliminated with the new play caller, it is fast becoming my biggest pet peeve watching the Panthers, and it is also the least important change if the offense otherwise begins to produce sustained drives that end in points.

