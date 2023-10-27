Panthers vs Texans: Final Injury Report

The Panthers return from their bye week to face off against the Texans, as we see the 1st and 2nd overall picks pitted against each other. Both teams will be missing some starters as of the final injury report, however the Panthers will also be missing NCB Jeremy Chinn and OLB Yetur Gross-Matos, who were placed on injured/reserve this week. Let’s dive in.

Panthers Injury Report

S Vonn Bell (quadriceps), WR Laviska Shenault Jr (ankle) - Out: The Panthers will once again be missing at least one of their starting safeties on Sunday, meaning Sam Franklin will once again be called on to start. At wide receiver, Shenault isn’t a starter, but he typically racks up a few catches and runs as an outlet for Bryce Young. The Panthers will likely miss those easy chunk plays from him, though Jonathan Mingo or Ihmir Smith-Marsette could get those opportunities in his stead.

Texans Injury Report

DT Sheldon Rankins (knee), WR Robert Woods (foot), TE Brevin Jordan (foot) - Out: The Texans will be missing a pretty good starting DL in Rankins, which is certainly helpful for an offensive line starting Corbett for the first time all season and a back up left guard. On the Texans offense, Robert Woods being out is a big deal as the Panthers secondary is beat up and extremely thin right now. Nico Collins and Tank Dell will look to pick up the slack for the Texans.

