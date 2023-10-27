5 Qs with Battle Red Blog

The Carolina Panthers are up against a tough opponent and a potential avalanche of hot takes when they face off against the Houston Texans, rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans, and the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, C.J. Stroud.

To get the inside scoop on this three-win team that is also in the midst of a rebuild, I spoke to Scott Barzilla over at Battle Red Blog, SB Nation’s home for all things Houston Texans. He had some very kind and patient words to share about the development of rookie quarterbacks, insight on the Texans improving health coming off of their own bye week, and advanced warning about a surprisingly stout pass defense.

What’s it like watching your much hyped rookie quarterback win games?

I am a firm believer in the idea that hitting on a quarterback is more about the situation than the quarterback. There was no way to know this for a fact at the beginning, but DeMeco Ryans is the right guy for the job and Bobby Slowik is a very capable play caller. Obviously, you are a lot closer to the Panthers’ situation than we are, but something isn’t quite clicking there. I wouldn’t bother speculating, but it is like a marriage. Both need to be right and clearly it has been that way in Houston at least through the first six games.

Unlike the Panthers, the Texans appear to have gotten healthier over their bye, How is this team better today than it was two weeks ago?

That remains to be seen. The offensive line has been banged up all year. Tytus Howard just got back before the bye and Laremy Tunsil has been a game day decision the last two games. The extra week off should really help those two. The question mark will be Juice Scruggs. The second round pick has been out all season but was designated as a potential returnee. If he is back and effective they are as close to the preseason line as they will ever be. The biggest impact guy that wasn’t there against New Orleans is Tank Dell. The bye gave him an extra week to recover from his concussion, so hopefully he is 100 percent.

The Texans defense is tied for the league-fewest touchdowns allowed through the air and yet the league-fewest sacks. What is the strength of this defense and what are you hoping for from them against the Panthers?

The Texans secondary is much improved this year. Steven Nelson is having a Pro Bowl type season with three interceptions already. Jimmy Ward and Jalen Pitre might be the best safety combination in franchise history. There are depth issues as Derek Stingley and Tavierre Thomas are out with injuries, but those top three guys are all playing really good football. Blake Cashman is the number one linebacker in the NFL according to PFF. His ascension has been crucial on the underneath stuff. This defense has not been fooled all season. They were leading the league in missed tackles coming into the Saints game, but they appeared to clean that up during the second half of that game. If the Panthers can get the ball into their playmakers hands in space they have a chance. Otherwise, it could be a long day.

If you could redraft the 2023 NFL Draft, what would you change?

That is a really fascinating question. I obviously don’t change the number two selection. Stroud has been the best rookie quarterback by far. The trade up to get Will Anderson might be one I would change. I really like Anderson, but that was a hefty price to pay. The Texans whiffed on a guard in the last draft, so maybe keeping that pick and picking the best available interior lineman might have paid off. So much happens when you change one pick. Tank Dell was a really good pick later on. Once you get into the middle and late rounds it becomes a crapshoot. Sure, some of those guys will hit, but it is a lot like the quarterback situation. So much of that is based on the situation a guy goes into. A Brock Purdy is probably on someone’s practice squad if he isn’t picked by the 49ers. Is Tom Brady nearly as successful anywhere else? it’s easy to point to brilliant late round selections, but it isn’t as easy to just predict success anywhere. However, this is a tip of the cap to a fascinating question. I love these kinds of what if scenarios.

The Texans are slight favorites against the Panthers per Draftkings Sportsbook. How confident are Texans fans in their team’s ability to handle the worst team in the league?

First, I’ll say the Panthers may not be the worst team in the league. Sure, they are the only winless one, but records this early rarely reflect the actual quality of the team. This is new territory for the Texans. They haven’t been favored in game since 2020 and most of these guys weren’t on the team then. So, we don’t know how they will handle this. Nobody should sleep on Bryce Young in this one. He can easily torch a defense, so I am cautiously optimistic but not as confident as I’d like to be. I think Ryans has his team ready and the Texans take care of business, but it could be nip and tuck all the way until the end.