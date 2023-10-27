Panthers Reacts Results: Thomas Brown has kindled hope

The Panthers are coming out of the bye week with a new play caller on offense and more short handed than ever before on defense. For Panthers fans, that’s apparently a cause for cautious optimism.

32% of y’all now think the team is heading in the right direction, up from 19% last week and a season low 14% for the two weeks prior to that.

That’s a curious rise when the best news of the bye week was offensive coordinator Thomas Brown’s elevation to play caller in favor of new head coach and advertised offensive guru Frank Reich.

76% of y’all think the offense will look better with the former Sean McVay protege calling plays. I can’t tell if that’s a lot of faith or just a need to have hope in a coach who has not called plays in the NFL before and certainly hasn’t called a regular season game with this team. The only concrete data point we have about Brown is that he is not Frank Reich. That’s apparently enough for many Panthers fans.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation