Buccaneers vs Bills: ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

It’s a battle of equals tonight as Baker Mayfield’s Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s travel to New York to take on Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. Sorry. Did I say equals? I meant the Bucs have an Everest-esque climb in front of them to not fall to 3-4 as they extend their losing streak to three games.

The Bills, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing 25-29 loss to the New England Patriots, For context, that would be almost as bad as any NFL team losing to the 2023 Carolina Panthers.

The only intrigue in our staff picks this week is whether or not we think the Bills will cover the massive nine-point spread that favors them over the Bucs.

Other than that, this is now an open thread for the game.