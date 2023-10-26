Panthers vs Texans: Defensive Preview

The Panthers are coming off their bye week where one would assume they’d get a bit healthier. Instead, they placed NCB Jeremy Chinn and OLB Yetur Gross-Matos on injured/reserve earlier this week, leaving the defense again short-handed as they try to get their first win of the season. Let’s dive into how they can do that.

Pressure CJ Stroud: The Panthers defense has been susceptible to long drives all season long, especially after the 1st half in most games. This week, they face what appears to be a mostly healthy Texans offensive line, which means CJ Stroud will likely have one of his better groups protecting him this week. While Bryce Young has struggled early on, CJ Stroud has been having himself a historic rookie season. While the Panthers are hurting on defense, they’ll be deploying OLBs Amare Barno and DJ Johnson in tandem with Brian Burns as now YGM joins Marquis Haynes as another hurt linebacker on the injury report. The Texans OL isn’t anything to write home about outside of OT Laremy Tunsil, so this would be a great week for the pass rush to turn it on. If the Panthers can’t force some negative plays on both pass and run plays on the edges it could be a long day for a relatively thin interior line group.

I’ve never been a huge fan of the soft zone coverage plays that the Panthers have been using between the last 3 coaching staffs, however this is a good week to do that. With Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods both nursing injuries at safety and Jeremy Chinn now out at nickel corner, the Panthers secondary is extremely thin. We’ve seen flashes from Sam Franklin at safety and Troy Hill at corner over the last few weeks with pick six plays, but with the overall health of the secondary in question, this is a great week for “bend but don’t break” defense. Tank Dell and Robert Woods will both likely get their share of targets from CJ Stroud, I think the best strategy is to limit their yardage and let Ejiro Evero scheme up some blitz packages to get after him. As of this writing I don’t know if both of the starting safeties return, which scares me. Brian Burns PLEASE: Brian Burns started the season off hot though his impact has certainly taken a dive from play to play as the weeks have gone on. He’s the catalyst for the pass rush at this point and he needs to take on a more complete role since Jeremy Chinn is out as a pseudo-linebacker and Frankie Luvu is banged up. I think this is a tremendous week for him to come out and prove he’s worth the contract desired. He doesn’t have to sack the quarterback 3+ times but I’ve been seeing him stifled at times against opposing tackles. I know he’s frustrated, but hopefully a week off and coming off a bye will bring back the dominant player we saw in the first half of week 1.

What are you looking for, Panthers fans?