NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Panthers unanimously dead last after bye week

Teams can’t really lose the bye week, but if that were possible, the Panthers could probably pull it off this season.
There aren’t any huge changes or surprises in this week’s power rankings roundup, except that Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who’s had the Panthers at No. 31 the past few weeks, finally dropped the team down to No. 32 thanks to wins last week from the Giants, Bears, and Patriots.
No. 32: NFL.com
While the Panthers sat on bye, many of the teams immediately above them won games. Much of the recent talk in Charlotte has revolved around which Carolina players could be on the move before the Oct. 31 trade deadline, one year after the team dealt Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Chosen. The biggest name to watch this time around is DE Brian Burns, who staged a hold-in during the preseason and was a hot name prior to last year’s deadline. According to one report, the Panthers apparently turned down a Rams offer of two first-round picks and a second-rounder in exchange for Burns last October. Think Carolina would be interested in that kind of deal at this juncture? Maybe the Panthers actually trade for a receiver to help out Bryce Young. Carolina should be open for business. But it also wouldn’t hurt to win a game, if for nothing else than to just give this group a little hope. - Eric Edholm
No. 32: ESPN
This might be part of Carolina’s problem. There aren’t any other young players who have made a major impact outside of Young, and the top pick of this year’s draft has struggled with consistency along with the rest of the team. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo would be the second pick here, but he has only 15 catches for 133 yards and no touchdowns. Young, 22, kind of wins this category by default. - David Newton
No. 32: The Athletic
One question: Is Bryce Young a bust?
You’re right, Panthers fans, this is not a fair question in Week 8 of Young’s rookie year, but it has to be asked. Young’s 5.3 yards per attempt are on pace to be the 10th-lowest total in the NFL since at least 2000. His passer rating (78.7) ranks 29th in the league. Carolina, which traded receiver DJ Moore, two first-round picks and two second-round picks to Chicago for the right to the first pick in the draft, is going to be patient with Young. It has to be, but Panthers fans have to be worried. - Josh Kendall
No. 32: Yahoo! Sports
The Bears had a happy Sunday. They won and many of the other one-win teams won as well, while the Panthers stayed winless with a bye. Everyone in the NFL has two wins except the Panthers and Cardinals, and as you’ve heard, the Bears have the Panthers’ 2024 first-round draft pick. - Frank Schwab
No. 32: CBS Sports
They come off their bye with a change in play-calling duties with coach Frank Reich giving them up. It’s a way to try and jump-start the offense, but that unit has problems bigger than that. - Pete Prisco
No. 32: Pro Football Talk (Et tu, Florio?)
Insert “they did not lose to the bye week” joke here. - Mike Florio
No. 32: FOX Sports
My blistering hot take is that Bryce Young has shown a lot of promise despite the lack of wins. But it sure would be nice to show out this week with C.J. Stroud coming to town. Can new play caller Thomas Brown make any kind of difference? - David Helman
No. 32: USA Today Sports
The next three quarterbacks they were supposed to face were Houston’s C.J. Stroud, Indy’s Anthony Richardson and Chicago’s Justin Fields. Now it might be Stroud, Gardner Minshew II and Tyson Bagent. Carolina’s first win(s) might be just around the corner. - Nate Davis
