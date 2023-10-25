NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Panthers unanimously dead last after bye week

Teams can’t really lose the bye week, but if that were possible, the Panthers could probably pull it off this season.

There aren’t any huge changes or surprises in this week’s power rankings roundup, except that Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, who’s had the Panthers at No. 31 the past few weeks, finally dropped the team down to No. 32 thanks to wins last week from the Giants, Bears, and Patriots.

This might be part of Carolina’s problem. There aren’t any other young players who have made a major impact outside of Young, and the top pick of this year’s draft has struggled with consistency along with the rest of the team. Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo would be the second pick here, but he has only 15 catches for 133 yards and no touchdowns. Young, 22, kind of wins this category by default. - David Newton

One question: Is Bryce Young a bust? You’re right, Panthers fans, this is not a fair question in Week 8 of Young’s rookie year, but it has to be asked. Young’s 5.3 yards per attempt are on pace to be the 10th-lowest total in the NFL since at least 2000. His passer rating (78.7) ranks 29th in the league. Carolina, which traded receiver DJ Moore, two first-round picks and two second-round picks to Chicago for the right to the first pick in the draft, is going to be patient with Young. It has to be, but Panthers fans have to be worried. - Josh Kendall

The Bears had a happy Sunday. They won and many of the other one-win teams won as well, while the Panthers stayed winless with a bye. Everyone in the NFL has two wins except the Panthers and Cardinals, and as you’ve heard, the Bears have the Panthers’ 2024 first-round draft pick. - Frank Schwab

They come off their bye with a change in play-calling duties with coach Frank Reich giving them up. It’s a way to try and jump-start the offense, but that unit has problems bigger than that. - Pete Prisco

Insert “they did not lose to the bye week” joke here. - Mike Florio

My blistering hot take is that Bryce Young has shown a lot of promise despite the lack of wins. But it sure would be nice to show out this week with C.J. Stroud coming to town. Can new play caller Thomas Brown make any kind of difference? - David Helman

The next three quarterbacks they were supposed to face were Houston’s C.J. Stroud, Indy’s Anthony Richardson and Chicago’s Justin Fields. Now it might be Stroud, Gardner Minshew II and Tyson Bagent. Carolina’s first win(s) might be just around the corner. - Nate Davis

Weigh in with your thoughts on the power rankings and when the Panthers might actually win a game in the comment section below.