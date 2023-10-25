Panthers vs Texans: Offensive preview

Alright here we go. The Carolina Panthers have a had a bye week to gather themselves after an 0-6 start, and they used it to make a change at play caller. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over the duties from head coach Frank Reich. We have no idea what that'll mean for the offense or if there will be any discernable difference in the group with the new guy calling the plays, but at least it’s something different to root for.

The first opponent for this maybe new look offense is the Houston Texans who are led by first year head coach DeMeco Ryans. The former Texans linebacker has his squad exceeding expectations as they come out of their bye with a 3-3 record against a very tough schedule. They haven’t done it the way you might expect given Ryans’ pedigree though. They’re winning games with an above average offense that takes care of the ball while their defense has lagged behind a little bit, though they have done a decent job keeping teams off the scoreboard.

The Panthers have to get off the schneid eventually. Maybe this week is the week. Here’s what has to happen on the offensive side of the ball to make that happen.

Get Bryce Young cooking. The Texans have been more vulnerable through the air than on the ground so far this season. They rank 13th in yards per carry allowed (3.9) while they rank 17th in yards per pass allowed (7.1). Perhaps more importantly, they’ve registered a league low nine sacks so far this season, and they’ve had three games where they didn’t register a single sack. The Panthers should be able to keep Young protected, so it’s a good chance to get him into a rhythm and get the passing game going.

Get the tight ends involved in the passing game. The Texans have been vulnerable against tight ends in the passing game. They've allowed double digit catches to the position in three of their last four games. That includes giving up seven catches to Taysom Hill and a combined 13 catches for 154 yards to the Falcons duo of Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith. The tight end is always open. It might not lead to explosive plays, but Young should be able to find Hayden Hurst open in key moments to keep drives alive.

Keep the chains moving. The Texans have allowed opponents to convert 45.8% of third downs, which ranks 27th in the league. The Panthers, for all their offensive struggles, have actually been average on third downs so far this season. They're going to need to put some points up, and given the lack of explosive options on this offense, it's vital that they keep picking up first downs. This is where Hayden Hurst can help, like we talked about above.

Don't fall asleep at halftime. The Panthers have mustered six total points in the third quarter this season, which is tied with the Raiders for the fewest in the league. It's been a big reason for their losses this season; it seems like they always hang around until the second half, when they let the game get away from them. Thomas Brown will be tasked with keeping the offense on track after defenses make adjustments.

The Panthers offense has a chance to put up their best performance this season and give Thomas Brown a good welcome party. Both teams are coming off a bye, so surely it’ll be a good clean football game. Hopefully it’s one where the Panthers can actually move the ball and put up points.