Panthers Transactions Roundup: Week 7

The Panthers front office is busy throughout the season with transactions and roster moves. Here are the transactions that have taken place so far this week as the Panthers round out their bye week.

10/17 - Signed S Alex Cook from the Giants’ practice squad. Cook signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants after not being selected in the 2023 draft. The 6-foot-1, 196 pound safety played five seasons with the Washington Huskies from 2018 through 2022. He played sparingly over his first three seasons then started 24 games between his junior and senior years. He had 93 tackles and one interception in his college career. Cook joins the Panthers 53-man roster to help fill the void left by injured safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods.

In addition to Cook’s signing, last Saturday, October 14th, the Panthers made the following moves:

Activated S Matthias Farley via standard elevation

Activated G Justin McCray via standard elevation

Placed TE Ian Thomas on injured reserve

Activated TE Stephen Sullivan from injured reserve

Last week against the Dolphins, Farley played 63 defensive plays (94% of the team’s total) with five total tackles plus five special teams snaps where he recorded another tackle. The eight-year veteran was also out of position and got beat a few times by Miami’s speedy receivers as he adapted to his new team.

McCrary played four snaps on the offensive line and four more on special teams. Sullivan appeared in six offensive snaps and 17 on special teams but did not record any statistics.