Panthers Reacts Results: Scott Fitterer is out of fans

There is surging optimism amongst the Carolina Panthers faithful after their 21-42 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. Well, there is an increase, but we’re going to call 5% a surge because it’s the biggest win the 0-6 Carolina Panthers may see all season.

A full 19% of y’all think the team is going in the right direction. That is up from consecutive weeks at 14%.

The aforementioned 0-6 record may explain why 65% want heads to roll in the Panthers front office. That’s not surprising from a perennially disappointed fan base. But it is the next question I find most intriguing.

When asked who you want out if team owner David Tepper starts making changes, a full 90% of y’all would (or do) want general manager Scott Fitterer gone. 53% want him gone and another 37% want him and head coach Frank Reich gone together.

That 37% is joined by a 7% faction who want just Reich gone. That combines for 44% of fans who are ready to move on from Reich after only six games. Talk about a short leash.

No matter how you slice it, there are very few fans with any confidence in the team’s current leadership. My favorite takeaway is that with only 19% of y’all confident in the team’s direction and 35% of y’all wanting to keep both Reich and Fitterer, then there at least 16% of fans with zero confidence in and zero desire to change anything about the team. Keep Pounding you nihilists.

