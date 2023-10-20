Panthers Reacts Results: Scott Fitterer is out of fans

There is surging optimism amongst the Carolina Panthers faithful after their 21-42 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. Well, there is an increase, but we’re going to call 5% a surge because it’s the biggest win the 0-6 Carolina Panthers may see all season.
A full 19% of y’all think the team is going in the right direction. That is up from consecutive weeks at 14%.
The aforementioned 0-6 record may explain why 65% want heads to roll in the Panthers front office. That’s not surprising from a perennially disappointed fan base. But it is the next question I find most intriguing.
When asked who you want out if team owner David Tepper starts making changes, a full 90% of y’all would (or do) want general manager Scott Fitterer gone. 53% want him gone and another 37% want him and head coach Frank Reich gone together.
That 37% is joined by a 7% faction who want just Reich gone. That combines for 44% of fans who are ready to move on from Reich after only six games. Talk about a short leash.
No matter how you slice it, there are very few fans with any confidence in the team’s current leadership. My favorite takeaway is that with only 19% of y’all confident in the team’s direction and 35% of y’all wanting to keep both Reich and Fitterer, then there at least 16% of fans with zero confidence in and zero desire to change anything about the team. Keep Pounding you nihilists.
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation
Loading comments...