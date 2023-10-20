Panthers bye week defensive review

The Panthers made it to the bye week after an 0-6 start, something I don’t think even the most pessimistic of fans could have predicted. While the offense is fielding a bunch of new starters at QB and all the skill positions, the defensive unit stayed very much the same from 2022, aside from a complete scheme change under DC Ejiro Evero.

Points per game: 31.0, 31st in the league

Passing yards per game: 197.8, tied for 10th

Passing yards per completion: 11.4, 26th

Rushing yards per game: 144.3, 30th

Rushing yards per attempt: 4.9, 28th

Sacks and Sack percentage: 14 (tied for 21st), 7.6% (tied for 16th)

QB hits and tackles for loss: 31 (tied for 21st), 31 (tied for 10th)

3rd down conversion percentage: 34.3%, 6th

Drives ending in an offensive score percentage: 43.5%, 28th

What we end up with is the statistics for a defense that was already paper thin depth wise that experienced some bad injuries. Marquis Haynes, Jaycee Horn, and Shaq Thompson all ended up on I/R (though Haynes and Horn are expected to return at some point this season), while others such as Donte Jackson, Frankie Luvu, Jeremy Chinn (to miss the next several games), Xavier Woods, and Vonn Bell have all missed games or parts of them due to being banged up. The Panthers found gems in in Kamu Grugier-Hill and Troy Hill to fill in at times, but this defense was not prepared for an injury wave such as this to so many starters. It doesn’t help that Brian Burns’ production has become inconsistent and Derrick Brown is getting double teamed constantly either for the front seven.

The biggest issue for this defense has been stopping the run, and that problem stems from multiple levels. Between a lack of depth on the front seven, an offense that struggles to score points, and a secondary that allows a lot of uncontested catches, the rushing defense will always be susceptible as games wear on. Generally, the Panthers defense has kept them in games in the beginning, but as time wears on and the offense struggles to keep up, they break. It isn’t a great formula, and the only way for that to really improve is for the offense to do their job. Donte Jackson stepping up to the level of play his contract warrants, and Brian Burns playing up to the level the next top edge contract warrants would also help a great deal.

The Panthers will likely spend the rest of the season getting extended looks at some of their younger talent. Sam Franklin has made some plays and made some oofs as a starting safety, but at this point he should get a decent amount of reps going forward. Yetur Gross-Matos is having the best season of his career as an OLB/pass rushing interior lineman. We saw some flashes from D’Shawn Jamison in his limited reps at corner.

Not all is lost if the defense isn’t forced to keep the offense in the game after failed drive after failed drive. When Marquis Haynes and Jaycee Horn return to the starting lineup, that should provide a boost. But I’m not sure how to solve the rushing defense problem aside from limiting how often the opposing offense can comfortably run the ball. I could see the Panthers trading a player or two away from this defense, but hopefully a bye week’s rest to go up against CJ Stroud will give the Panthers a chance to field as healthy a defense they can against a rookie QB, albeit one who is outperforming Bryce Young at this point in the season.