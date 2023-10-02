Seahawks vs Giants: ‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

Monday Night Football is back tonight. Carolina Panthers fans are in for a treat as they will have the opportunity to watch not one but two teams who look like they belong in the NFL. Tonight the Seattle Seahawks are visiting the New York Giants at 8:15 EST on ABC/ESPN.

We’re split on exactly what we think is going to happen, but suffice it to say that this game will be more entertaining than anything the Panthers have shown us so far.

Other than that, this is now an open thread for the game.