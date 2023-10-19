Jaguars vs Saints: ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

Your favorite NFC South rivals, the New Orleans Saints, are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight on Thursday Night Football. This could be a hard game for Panthers fans to watch as the Saints are mildly favored to win this game.

You know what they say about the NFL, any given Thursday and all that, but with Derek Carr finally off the injury report, the Saints are poised to finally look like whatever success looks like in a town that is both below sea level and adjacent to the sea. At least, that’s my opinion.

The rest of CSR seems to believe in the above-sea-levelers of Jacksonville. Is that anaylsis, superstition, or plain hope? Who’s to say?

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook (where you can check out odds for tonight’s game), we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

Other than that, this is now an open thread for the game.