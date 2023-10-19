Terrace Marshall Jr given permission to seek a trade

Terrace Marshall Jr. has been given permission to seek a trade before the October 31st NFL trade deadline. The Carolina Panthers (0-6) have been the center of rampant speculation about being sellers at the deadline. This is the first news of them being open to giving up talent for (presumably) draft assets.

The Panthers have granted WR Terrace Marshall Jr permission to seek a trade. — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 19, 2023

Marshall was a 2nd round pick (59th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 32 games, starting 14 of those, and caught 61 receptions on 104 targets for 742 yards and only one touchdown.

The Panthers are thin at wide receiver and it is unclear what value Marshall will have to teams in the trade market. Those are typically teams looking for productive pieces to add in advance of a playoff run.

This seems likely to be the case of a player who has been frustrated by his utilization in a stagnant offense and a team who does not factor that player into their long term plans.