Panthers bye week offensive review

The Carolina Panthers have finally made it to their bye week after six winless games to start the season. It’s been bad, obviously. And the offense has been a major part of that. But the offensive struggles maybe aren’t quite as bad as they feel. It’s more like the Panthers are just a kind of regular bad instead of super terrible, despite the feelings that this offense is super terrible. Here are some rankings in key stats through six weeks:

Points per game: 18.7, 23rd in the league

18.7, 23rd in the league Yards per game: 294.7, 23rd

294.7, 23rd Rush yards per game: 98.0, 22nd

98.0, 22nd Yards per rush: 4.1, 17th

4.1, 17th Pass yards per game: 196.7, 23rd

196.7, 23rd Yards per pass attempt: 5.5, 31st

5.5, 31st Yards per play: 4.4, 30th

4.4, 30th First downs per game: 20.7, 10th

20.7, 10th 3rd down conversion rate: 40.0%, 15th

One thing that stands out about those stats is that there’s a strong dichotomy between the Panthers’ rankings in first down conversions and the amount of total yards the Panthers gain. They’re not picking up a lot of yards, but they are somehow managing to get a lot of first downs. That comes down to an inability of this roster to hit on big plays. The Panthers have just six passes of 25 or more yards, which is 29th in the league. They have 14 runs of more than 10 yards, which is 21st in the league. The lack of explosive plays is suppressing their per play averages.

There have been a few reasons for the lack of dynamism from this offense. Bryce Young hasn’t been pushing the ball down the field, and he doesn’t have a great explosive play maker to push the ball down the field to. DJ Chark was brought in over the offseason to be the team’s deep threat, but he hasn’t done a whole lot save for one or two nice catches down the sideline. Otherwise, the passing game has been completely dominated by Adam Thielen. The 33-year-old has soaked up 26.8% of the team’s targets and has over twice as many targets as the Panthers number two target, rookie Jonathan Mingo. Like Josh Norris says, if you get Bryce Young a couple more guys like Thielen, he’ll cook.

Bryce Young threading the needle



again, get 3 WRs with the talent equal to 33-year-old Adam Thielen, and Bryce is going to cook pic.twitter.com/P5sK7J5WUy — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 16, 2023

On the ground, free agent pickup Miles Sanders has been underwhelming, to put it lightly. His 3.1 yards per carry are fourth worst among the 35 players that have carried the ball at least 50 times this season. He’s looked unsure with the ball and hasn’t hit the (admittedly fleeting) holes with any pop. He’s also lost two fumbles and is the only ball carrier league wide to lose more than one to this point in the season.

Meanwhile the often maligned Chuba Hubbard has looked much better. He’s averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has looked much more assertive attacking the defense when he’s running the ball. He’s not the most explosive back, but he’s done a good job of consistently plowing ahead for six, seven, eight yards on run plays where there isn’t a whole lot of room for him. He should probably eat into Sanders’ workload more as the season goes on.

The offense will be getting a jolt coming out of the bye week with the change in play caller. It remains to be seen if that will result in any noticeable shift in philosophy or play design, but it at least gives hope that things could be different.