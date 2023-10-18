Panthers Reacts Week 7: Are you ready for changes at the top?

We are six winless weeks into what will presumably be the Carolina Panthers sixth consecutive losing season. Scott Fitterer, hired in 2021, is the team’s second general manager in that time. Frank Reich, hired this year, is the third non-interim head coach.

Are you ready, as a long suffering fan of this franchise, to move on from one or both of those men in their current jobs?

The Panthers have previously been criticized—across both owners—for holding onto unsuccessful leaders for too long. On the one hand, a change now could be seen as the opposite error—a move made in haste. On the other hand, it is never too early to admit a mistake. Where do you fall on the current leadership team at Bank of America Stadium, Panthers fans?

