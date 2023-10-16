Cowboys vs Chargers: ‘Monday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

Week 6 is set to close with an actually good game of football, a true rarity and privilege for fans of the Carolina Panthers. The 3-2 Dallas Cowboys are visiting the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers. Both have mixed starts to their seasons with both cupcake and tough opponents on their schedule and both are looking to make a statement tonight to set the tone for the weeks ahead.

Dak Prescott vs Justin Herbert would have promised to be one of the better quarterback duels in the NFL last season. This year they have both struggled, with the Cowboys showing the largest concerns in recent weeks. I’m predicting a bounce back game for Prescott and the Cowboys, but not all of CSR’s staff agrees.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

Other than that, this is now an open thread for the game.