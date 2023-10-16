Week 7 opening odds for the rest of the NFC South

The Carolina Panthers are 0-6 and firmly out of any postseason discussions. That doesn’t mean, however, that we can’t spend their bye-week rooting against the rest of the NFC South. There is no clear favorite to win the division yet between the 3-3 Atlanta Falcons, the 3-3 New Orleans Saints, and the 3-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But somebody has to win it.

This week presents the opportunity for either the Buccaneers or the Falcons to separate themselves with a head-to-head win in their match together. Meanwhile, the Saints are hosting another Florida team for a quick game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

The rooting guide for Panthers fans is obvious. We root for the Jags. Everyone practice your “Duval” chants. Remember to fit as a many “u”s as possible into that one word. As for the divisional match up, I will never advise anyone to root for the Bucs but the objective best and most hilarious outcome is a tie.

Opening odds for each game at DraftKings Sportsbook are below.

Week 7

Falcons at Buccaneers

Spread

Falcons: +2.5

Buccaneers: -2.5

O/U

40

Moneyline

Falcons: +114

Buccaneers: -135

Jaguars at Saints

Spread

Jaguars: -1

Saints: +1

O/U

41.5

Moneyline

Jaguars: -110

Saints: -110