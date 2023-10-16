Monday Morning Optimist: Incremental progress is still progress

Yesterday was almost fun. The now 0-6 Carolina Panthers entered the home stadium of a Miami Dolphins team with the most prolific passing offense in the league and a defense that led the NFL in quarterback hits. Nobody predicted any degree of success for the Panthers and everybody was, eventually, correct. The first quarter, however, was all Carolina. The Panthers put up two touchdown drives that looked poised and intentional against a disjointed pair of Miami three-and-outs.

Injuries started to mount on defense for the Panthers, the offense started to fall apart, the Dolphins scored 35 unanswered points, and the rest was history. Because of that and the fact that the Panthers are heading into their bye week, we’re going to forego focusing on individual efforts today to talk about scant, but encouraging progress.

Before the Panthers lost their sixth consecutive game in an embarrassingly familiar, torpid fashion, that first quarter showed fans across the Carolinas that this team has the potential to be both fun and successful.

Everything after the first quarter felt like a runaway train as the Dolphins began playing up to their potential. This loss wasn’t a discipline issue, as several have been this year. Penalties are hardly a part of the story fort he Panthers here. This was a loss due to talent mismatch from top to bottom.

The Panthers clearly aren’t ready to play professional football.

That’s OK, insofar as it’s not something we fans can expect to change. We aren’t watching for wins or even competitive games at this point. For those few among us who know why we’re watching at all, we’re largely watching with the thin hope of seeing progress.

In those two first quarter touchdown drives, the running game saw success on first downs. Bryce Young looked sharper. Plays appeared to get called with more than three seconds left on the play clock.

Each of these things represents significant, albeit brief progress, on the season. We saw that the Panthers can be better. Now they need to spend their bye week figuring out how to reproduce and sustain that progress over the course of an entire football game.

There is a road to better football in front of them. Whether they can drive on it as a team is a different matter. For now, take heart that there is a road. That’s more than could be said for the 2010 team.