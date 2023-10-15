Panthers 21, Dolphins 42: At least we have that first quarter

The Carolina Panthers jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, but everything unraveled in the second quarter as they went on to lose to the Miami Dolphins, 42-21.

First Quarter

The Panthers got the ball first and unceremoniously went three-and-out. Fortunately the defense held up and forced the Dolphins do the same thing. The visitors were more successful on their second drive. A big play on an Adam Thielen crossing route set the Panthers up in scoring range, and a couple of nice runs by Chuba Hubbard ended in the end zone to put the Panthers up 7-0.

The Carolina defense held up for a second straight possession. They got the Dolphins on a 3rd and short, and the offense’s tricky fake quarterback sneak went wayward and brought up fourth down. On the Panthers first play, Tommy Tremble leapt over an oncoming Dolphins defender to get the drive started.

Tommy with the hops pic.twitter.com/ZzIfFAGshX — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 15, 2023

It was the start of another scoring drive. Both Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear had a couple of nice runs. Touchdown number two came on a seam route by that was found by a perfectly placed Bryce Young pass. The Panthers led 14-0 heading into quarter number two.

Second Quarter

The second Panthers touchdown seemed to wake the Dolphins up. The final play of the first quarter was a deep pass in the middle of the field to Tyreek Hill. The rest of the drive featured the usual heavy dosage of quick hitting passes and misdirected runs. One of those misdirection plays ended with an open Raheem Mostert touchdown catch thanks to a block by the tight end that had gone in a sort of jet sweep motion.

The Panthers got the ball and worked out to midfield but were forced to punt. Or were they? They called a fake punt, and Johnny Hekker completed a pass to Laviska Shenault. He got wrapped up around the ankle and just couldn’t quite reach the first down marker, but you love the aggressiveness against a high powered offense.

The Dolphins jumped on the momentum swing. Raheem Mostert broke away for a 50 yard run down the left sideline that set up a Jaylen Waddle touchdown to tie the game. The now disjointed Panthers offense couldn't move the ball and gave it right back to the Dolphins. The defense had a chance to stop the bleeding on a third and long, but Troy Hill missed an open field tackle on Mostert, who powered ahead for a first down. A few plays later, Tyreek Hill cooked Donte Jackson with no safety help for a 41 yard touchdown.

The Panthers almost let the wheels come off completely, but Bryce Young found Adam Theilen on a 3rd and 10 to get the offense moving again. They ended up in a 4th and 1 with about 20 seconds left at the 25 yard line. They elected to play it "safe" and kick the field goal, which was missed. Their 14-0 lead was a 21-14 deficit at the half.

Third Quarter

The defense held to start the second half and forced a Dolphins punt in just 20 seconds. The offense couldn't take advantage though and punted the ball right back after just one first down. Another long connection to Hill ended with the star receiver coming up limp set up another Mostert score to put the Dolphins up 14.

The Panthers worked the ball up the field, heavily relying on their interior run game. They got to almost the same spot where they settled for a field goal to end the first half. Instead of kicking the field goal on this 4th and 1, they went for it. Young's pass to a heavily covered Hayden Hurst sailed over his head, and the Dolphins took over again.

Fourth Quarter

The fourth quarter started with the Dolphins in the middle of another long drive. Hill returned to pick up another a couple of catches with another long gain. The Panthers continued to struggle to tackle Mostert and more players left with injuries. The drive was capped off by another Mostert touchdown on third down.

The offensive ineptitude continued on the other side. A communication breakdown led to Taylor Moton leaving Christian Wilkins unblocked to sack Bryce Young on second down. Facing third and very long, Young held onto the ball looking for downfield options, and he took another sack. The special teams unit continued the spiral, as punter Johnny Hekker got called for an unnecessary roughness after the ensuing punt.

The defense finally got a stop and gave the ball back to the offense, but everything had unraveled. The Dolphins teed off on Young, who had very little in the way of open targets down the field. They turned the ball over on downs to the Dolphins backups.

The backups threw a bone to the Panthers. On third down, Mike White threw a ball into the flat to a very covered receiver. Troy Hill picked it off and ran it back 61 wide open yards for a touchdown.

The Panthers tried an onside kick, but it didn't go far enough, and the Dolphins recovered in just about the same spot as their pick six. Third string running back Chris Brooks ran the ball inside the ten on a play where he threw Deion Jones into Sam Franklin. Salvon Ahmed ran it in from there after Brooks left a couple of plays later with an apparent leg injury.

Summary

It was another day where the Panthers started relatively strong and then petered out as the game went on. Bryce Young continues to improve, and he made some incredible passes down the field in this one. It makes one wonder what he'll look like with more talent around him on the offense.

The defense held up admirably for points given the injury situation and the ridiculous speed the Dolphins have on offense. They gave out in the second quarter, but they made the Dolphins work for it at points.

We all saw this coming. The Panthers never really had a shot today. They'll get the bye week to lick their wounds before hosting the Houston Texans on October 29.