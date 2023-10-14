 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Panthers place tight end Ian Thomas on injured/reserve

Who will the Panthers throw screen passes to now?

By Brian Beversluis
/ new
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, tight end Ian Thomas randomly popped up on the injury report with a calf injury. Now, we know he’ll be replacing Stephen Sullivan on the injured/reserve list.

While Thomas has been a bit of a contentious (I’m being nice) player for Panthers fans since Matt Rhule signed him to an extension, he’s quietly been a good blocker for the Panthers. With Giovanni Ricci officially listed as out on Sunday, the Panthers now go into the Dolphins game short handed at tight end. However, this could be a major opportunity for the other tight ends on the roster. Hayden Hurst and Tommy Tremble will be the Panthers only healthy guys lining up on Sunday for a game where I assume the Panthers will be throwing the ball a ton once the Dolphins offense gets cooking. This would be a great opportunity for Tremble and Sullivan (if he plays) to give Bryce Young a security blanket closer to the line of scrimmage.

More From Cat Scratch Reader

Loading comments...