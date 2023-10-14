Player prop bet for Panthers vs Dolphins

Welcome back to Week 6 of our new weekly series that we are bringing to you courtesy of our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here we’ll take a look at the most interesting—or riskiest—player prop bets each week for the Carolina Panthers.

Every week we try to steer you towards some of the safer, or wilder, bets that you can make on this team. And every week the Panthers put forth a statistical effort that barely qualifies as professional football.

This week we only have one bet for you because we have so very little confidence in this team.

Eddie Piñeiro Kicking Pts - O/U 4.5 (-130/+100)

Piñeiro hasn’t scored fewer than six points since Week 1 in Atlanta. He’s a reliable kicker for a team whose offense often stalls out, well, just about everywhere on the field. He should get at least two field goal attempts on Sunday and he has only missed one this season. The over feels like a safe bet. - Player (and team) prop bets for Panthers vs Lions

The above paragraph appeared in last week’s article and remains true today. The only change is that the odds have the Panthers scoring no more than one field goal this week plus or minus an extra point. That seems light to me.

Keep betting the over on Eddie until the Panthers string together multiple touchdown drives outside of garbage time.