One storyline to watch in Week 6

The 0-5 Carolina Panthers will be walking into the 4-1 Miami Dolphins home stadium as +14 underdogs according to Draftkings Sportsbook. Only the New York Giants (+15) face longer odds against the Buffalo Bills. As the sole winless franchise and in possession of perhaps the least fired-up fanbase in the league this season, there is only one thing that really, reasonably matters for this team this week—and, hot take, it’s not winning.

It would be winning if that felt even remotely possible. But you can say “any given Sunday” like you’re expecting Beetlejuice or Bloody Mary to pop out of your TV screens, it’s not going to change the fact that the Panthers only win on Sunday if the Dolphins think the game is in Charlotte.

Do the Panthers look even a little bit better while the score is close?

Yes, this heavily caveated concern is likely only relevant for the first quarter. Maybe only the first quarter of the first quarter. But incremental progress is the best we can hope for against a great team with the Panthers starting safeties and guards that may as well have been picked up on the way to Florida.

The staff is making a whole lot of noise about simplifying things for Bryce Young this week and giving him a wrist band to read plays off. This is a strong rebuke to the expectations of Young being the most pro-ready quarterback since the forward pass was invented. It is high time the coaching staff stepped in to address the irresponsible expectations that checks notes they set for us.

That kind of leadership, combined with already long odds and mounting injuries, is why we all need to keep our own expectations rooted firmly in the mud. Even something so small as two touchdown drives in the first half of a 73-14 loss could be considered progress.

The Panthers are welcome to pleasantly surprise us at any time. Otherwise, incrementalism is the only game we fans can invest in as the Panthers haven’t proved themselves capable of playing a complete NFL game.