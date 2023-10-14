Which Dolphins player would you steal for the Panthers’ roster?

The Panthers will face the Dolphins this week, and that raises a purely theoretical question: Which Miami player would you steal for Carolina’s roster?

Many people’s knee-jerk response may be Tyreek Hill, and I get it. The receiver has a lethal blend of speed and elusiveness, and every time he touches the ball the potential for a huge play exists. He’s averaging over 18 yards per reception and one touchdown per game this season. But I think there’s something to be said for the comfort and familiarity adding Bryce Young’s former teammate at Alabama, Jaylen Waddle, to this squad.

Waddle doesn’t get the targets Hill does in this Dolphins offense, but that doesn’t mean he’s a slouch. He’s a YAC monster, averaging over eight yards after the catch, per Rotowire. And though his path at Alabama only crossed with Young’s during the 2020 season, the two spent time working out together before Young even took the field for the Crimson Tide.

The Panthers need a true No. 1 wide receiver in his prime (no shade whatsoever to the team’s leading receiver Adam Thielen, but there’s a BIG difference between a 24-year-old receiver and one who is 33), and Waddle fits that bill.

