Panthers vs Dolphins: Final Injury Report

Welp, the Panthers released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s tilt in Miami vs the Dolphins. It could be a very long game. Let’s dive in.

Panthers Injury Report

RB Miles Sanders (shoulder), S Xavier Woods (hamstring), S Vonn Bell (quadriceps), G Chandler Zavala (neck), G Austin Corbett (knee), TE/FB Giovanni Ricci (shoulder) - Out: The Panthers missing both of their starting safeties comes at about the worst time possible this season, as their back end on defense will face the toughest challenge of the season against burners in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Sam Franklin and Jammie Robinson are the only healthy safeties left on the depth chart. The Panthers could elect to use Jeremy Chinn back there as well, though recent years have shown that’s not a good use of his skillset. On offense, the Panthers continue to struggle with injuries at guard, as Zavala will be out at guard while Corbett is not yet ready to return from last season’s knee injury. I’d expect Calvin Throckmorton to play at RG and Cade Mays to slide in at LG. With Miles Sanders out, Chuba Hubbard will get the start and we’ll finally get to see some of Raheem Blackshear in the backfield. Chuba seems to be the Panthers most effective rusher this season, and we should see more of Laviska Shenault as a backfield option as well.

Dolphins Injury Report

OL Connor Williams (groin) - Out: The Dolphins starting center is out. Maybe the Panthers will benefit from some bad center-QB exchanges.

How many points do you expect the Dolphins to score this week?