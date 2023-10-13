Panthers Transactions Roundup: Week 6

The Panthers front office is busy throughout the season with transactions and roster moves. Here are the transactions that have taken place so far this week as the Panthers prepare to hit the road to face the red-hot Miami Dolphins.

10/10 - Signed DT Jayden Peevy to the practice squad. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound defensive lineman played five solid seasons at Texas A&M, taking advantage of the extra COVID year. He appeared in 49 games with the Aggies with 137 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks before finishing his college career in 2021. He went undrafted in 2022 but landed on the Tennessee Titans practice squad and was elevated to the active roster in Week 17 and played 27 defensive snaps. He started 2023 on the Titans practice squad but they waived him on October 9th and the Panthers snapped him up the next day.

10/10 - Signed CB Dicaprio Bootle to the active roster from the practice squad. Dicaprio Bootle has one of the most memorable names in the NFL, and the Panthers think he might have the game to match. The 26-year-old cornerback had been a standard elevation from the practice squad to the active roster in each of the Panthers last three games, and Carolina exhausted the number of times they could make that move with him. Bootle has now been signed to the 53-man roster. Bootle has played 56 special teams snaps in his three games with the Panthers this year, recording one tackle. He has yet to play a defensive snap.

10/10 - Waived CB Sam Webb. The defensive back is a former small school guy who came from Missouri Western and signed as an undrafted free agent last year with the Las Vegas Raiders. He appeared in all 17 games with the Raiders last year, totaling 327 defensive snaps and 36 tackles. He was placed on the Raiders practice squad to start 2023 and the Panthers plucked him from Las Vegas on September 14th. He played in one game with 10 defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps during his brief time in Carolina.