Panthers vs. Dolphins injury report, Week 6: Brian Burns, Taylor Moton held out of Thursday’s practice with injuries

If you thought yesterday’s Panthers injury report was long and daunting, buckle up. Today’s is longer and more daunting.

Off the list are Justin Houston and Adam Thielen, who just had veteran rest days Wednesday. New to the DNP crew are tackle Taylor Moton, linebacker Brian Burns, DT Derrick Brown, and tight end Giovanni Ricci. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and safety Vonn Bell were not listed on Wednesday, but on Thursday, both were listed as limited.

Below you can find the full lists for each team.

Carolina Panthers

RB Miles Sanders (shoulder) - DNP

FS Xavier Woods (hamstring) - DNP

G Chandler Zavala (neck) - DNP

T Taylor Moton (knee) - DNP

LB Brian Burns (ankle) - DNP

DT Derrick Brown (knee/ankle) - DNP

TE Giovanni Ricci (shoulder) - DNP

G Calvin Throckmorton (calf) - LP

G Austin Corbett (knee) - LP

TE Stephen Sullivan (hip) - LP

CB Donte Jackson (shoulder) - FP

OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill (back) - LP

S Vonn Bell (quad) - LP

Miami Dolphins