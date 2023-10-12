Chiefs vs Broncos: ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks and open thread, powered by Tallysight

Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season is reportedly a match up of titans. Two Super Bowl winning quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes are being guided by two Super Bowl winning head coaches in Sean Payton and Andy Reid. But don’t let the fool you. The Denver Broncos would be in the running for the worst team in the league if the Carolina Panthers didn’t have a firm grasp on that title. They are very much in the running to maintain the TNF legacy of just god awful football.

Keeping with the theme of deception, Panthers fans should take anything they see with a grain of salt tonight. The Denver Broncos let the Miami Dolphins, the Panthers own Week 6 opponent, post 70 points on them earlier this season. That is three points away from the most points ever scored in an NFL game. It could be reasonable to try to set expectations for the Panthers game on Sunday by comparing their squad with whatever effort the Broncos put forth against the Chiefs. Unfortunately, tonight is also a divisional game. Those are always weird and so I would caution against taking any assumptions about the Panthers away from this game.

Still, weird or not, nobody is expecting the Broncos to make this game too interesting. Brian is our only staff member who thinks Denver will even cover the spread.

Thanks to a partnership between our friends over at Tallysight and the folks at DraftKings Sportsbook (where you can check out odds for tonight’s game), we can bring you a helpful widget* to keep track of the staff picks here at CSR for each game this season.

*It’s just a table, but it’s a pretty table.

Other than that, this is now an open thread for the game.