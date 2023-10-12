Panthers vs Dolphins: Defensive Preview

Ooof. Who knew we’d be sitting at week 6 with such a dismal outlook for the Panthers defense going into their bye week. The Dolphins sport a passing attack led by Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle at WR, and a rushing attack leading the league with 6.9 yards per carry on the ground. With a banged up secondary and an offense struggling to find its footing, the Panthers could be faced with a long day on defense on Sunday. Let’s dive in.

Get Jeremy Chinn involved again: Jeremy Chinn is up there with the top 5 players on this defense, but against the Lions last week he only played 18 snaps (or 30% of the total defensive plays), one less behind backup CB Troy Hill. Chinn was supposed to be this defense’s joker/gadget player who can do things all over the field, primarily around the line of scrimmage. With the Panthers hurting at cornerback, I would have expected more snaps in Ejiro Evero’s defense. This week, the Dolphins’ tight end room presents less of a problem than the Lions did, however Raheem Mostert should see heavy usage as the Dolphins primary runningback. I think this is a great game for Chinn to roam the line of scrimmage, blitz, and otherwise create problems around Tua Tagovailoa, as the Dolphins passing attack is in position to put up A LOT of points.

Jeremy Chinn is up there with the top 5 players on this defense, but against the Lions last week he only played 18 snaps (or 30% of the total defensive plays), one less behind backup CB Troy Hill. Chinn was supposed to be this defense’s joker/gadget player who can do things all over the field, primarily around the line of scrimmage. With the Panthers hurting at cornerback, I would have expected more snaps in Ejiro Evero’s defense. This week, the Dolphins’ tight end room presents less of a problem than the Lions did, however Raheem Mostert should see heavy usage as the Dolphins primary runningback. I think this is a great game for Chinn to roam the line of scrimmage, blitz, and otherwise create problems around Tua Tagovailoa, as the Dolphins passing attack is in position to put up A LOT of points. Brian Burns needs to be a consistent factor: Over the last couple of weeks, Brian Burns seems to disappear for large portions of the game as a pass rusher. This doesn’t exactly paint him in a light where anyone can really justify a Nick Bosa level contract. The Dolphins offensive line isn’t nearly the unit Carolina had to face in week 5, and the Panthers offense is going to need the help from the defense. Derrick Brown is having himself a heck of a season, but he cannot do it alone and Burns has plus matchups on both edges of the line to make an impact. We don’t neccesarily need to see multiple sacks, but a ton more pressures would be welcomed and help this defense immensely.

Over the last couple of weeks, Brian Burns seems to disappear for large portions of the game as a pass rusher. This doesn’t exactly paint him in a light where anyone can really justify a Nick Bosa level contract. The Dolphins offensive line isn’t nearly the unit Carolina had to face in week 5, and the Panthers offense is going to need the help from the defense. Derrick Brown is having himself a heck of a season, but he cannot do it alone and Burns has plus matchups on both edges of the line to make an impact. We don’t neccesarily need to see multiple sacks, but a ton more pressures would be welcomed and help this defense immensely. Pray for the CBs against Tyreek Hill: At the time of this writing, Donte Jackson logged a full practice on Wednesday after missing the Panthers week 5 game due to a shoulder injury. In his stead, D’Shawn Jamison got the start opposite CJ Henderson. The Panthers have a great deal of athletic ability between those 3, however Hill is just a different kind of animal. Heavy cushion zone coverage at the snap is always frustrating, but it may be the only choice the Panthers have against the NFL’s most explosive wide receiver. I hope Jackson can find his jets again because if not, Hill might set some fantasy records this Sunday.

The Panthers defense performed rather admirably every week aside from their last game against the Lions. Let’s see what kind of gameplan Evero can conjure up.