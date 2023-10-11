NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Panthers are hanging out at the bottom of the barrel

We’re on to the Miami Dolphins, but shifting our focus doesn’t erase the Panthers’ five losses this season. Carolina remains the only NFL team without a win in 2023, and the power rankings reflect that.

Do these rankings impact anything on the field? No. But still, there’s nothing fun about being dead last. Here’s hoping we see SOMETHING from this team soon that could at least lift them past the hapless Bears and Broncos in these rankings.

Anyone who took solace in the fact that the Panthers actually led in each of their first four losses was forced to admit after the fifth defeat that they were trying too hard. First, the bad news: This team isn’t making the playoffs. No 0-5 team ever has, and Carolina gets the Dolphins in Miami this week. Now, the worse news: The Panthers don’t own their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would be the first overall pick at the moment, and the quarterback they traded that pick to draft this year, Bryce Young, is struggling. He’s turned the ball over at least once in each of his four starts, has taken 12 sacks and is averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. The Panthers would surely like to see more from him — and quickly.

Sanders was signed during the offseason to be the every-down back and a dual-threat player. He’s been anything but. Sunday’s loss at Detroit was a sign his role is being diminished after he had one fewer snap than backup Chuba Hubbard. In five games, Sanders has only 191 yards rushing and is averaging a career-low 3.1 yards per carry. He has only 15 catches for 81 yards. He’s definitely trending downward. — David Newton

It’s not fair to be worried about Bryce Young’s long-term future, but here we are. Young is last among qualifying quarterbacks in yards per attempt (5.2) and has almost as many interceptions (four) as touchdowns (five). His passer rating (77) ranks 29th in the league, and the Panthers look headed for the worst record in the NFL. The problem is they sent next year’s first-round pick to Chicago as part of the trade that allowed them to draft Young.

The Panthers fell to 0-5 on Sunday. The bad news about that, other than not having a win, is that they also don’t have their 2024 first-round draft pick. That went to the Chicago Bears in the trade to get the first pick and Young. A lot of other assets went to the Bears in that trade, too. It’s a reminder that the massive trade up to get a quarterback often isn’t worth the price. Young hasn’t looked great and that’s not a big problem yet. He could live up to all of the kind words said about him before the draft. What the Panthers gave up is the problem.

So much for the idea that Bryce Young would make this team a contender. They are far from it at 0-5 after five weeks.

David Tepper might have failed the S2 test regarding whether to put stock in the S2 test.

Several other teams have endured more embarrassing losses than the Panthers. For the most part, Carolina has been competitive this season. The issue is more the offense just looks so overmatched in most of these games. It’s hard to see how the Panthers string together enough points to win on any kind of consistent basis. Good news for Bears fans, I guess.

The NFL’s only winless team just turned in its worst defensive performance (42 points allowed) of the season. Its reward? A trip to Miami. Woof.

You know the saying: It’s any given Sunday in the NFL. So maybe on this upcoming given Sunday, the Panthers will give all of us reason to be more confident in the team going forward.