Panthers vs. Dolphins injury report: Chandler Zavala, Adam Thielen did not practice Wednesday

The first injury report of the week is out for the Carolina Panthers, and whew, it is a long one.

Obviously, the players who were unable to participate on Wednesday are the biggest concern. Chandler Zavala unsurprisingly did not practice today after suffering a scary neck injury against the Lions that landed the linebacker in the hospital. Also out on Wednesday were Miles Sanders (shoulder) and Xavier Woods (hamstring). Justin Houston and Adam Thielen were both held out on Wednesday, but it was designated as a veteran rest day for both.

The biggest injury news out of Miami right now doesn’t involve anyone on the injury report. Dolphins running back De’Von Achane, who racked up an absurd 460 yards and five touchdowns through four games, averaging over 12 yards per carry, was place on injured reserve on Wednesday with a knee injury.

The full Wednesday injury report for both teams is listed below.

Carolina Panthers

OLB Justin Houston (rest) - DNP

RB Miles Sanders (shoulder) - DNP

FS Xavier Woods (hamstring) - DNP

G Chandler Zavala (neck) - DNP

WR Adam Thielen (rest) - DNP

T Taylor Moton (knee) - LP

G Calvin Throckmorton (calf) - LP

G Austin Corbett (knee) - LP

TE Stephen Sullivan (hip) - LP

LB Brian Burns (ankle) - LP

DT Derrick Brown (knee/ankle) - LP

CB Donte Jackson (shoulder) - FP

Miami Dolphins