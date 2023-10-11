Panthers vs Dolphins: Offensive preview

I think most fans of the Carolina Panthers are dreading this game. The Miami Dolphins have the ability to put absurd numbers up on the scoreboard (see their 70 point performance against the Broncos). Fortunately, their defense is just leaky enough to let opposing offenses put up respectable performances. That’s what we’ll hope for in this space.

The Panthers offense has slowly been trending up. They put up 24 points against the Lions, and Bryce Young threw a career high three touchdown passes. The game was out of reach for a lot of the afternoon, which surely contributed to the Panthers offensive output, but silver linings are silver linings.

While we’re looking for silver linings, the Dolphins allow opponents to pick up 5.4 yards per play, which is 18th in the league and actually the worst number of any Panthers opponent to this point in the season. The offense should be able to move the ball. Here are the keys for that.