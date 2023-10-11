Panthers vs Dolphins: Offensive preview

I think most fans of the Carolina Panthers are dreading this game. The Miami Dolphins have the ability to put absurd numbers up on the scoreboard (see their 70 point performance against the Broncos). Fortunately, their defense is just leaky enough to let opposing offenses put up respectable performances. That’s what we’ll hope for in this space.
The Panthers offense has slowly been trending up. They put up 24 points against the Lions, and Bryce Young threw a career high three touchdown passes. The game was out of reach for a lot of the afternoon, which surely contributed to the Panthers offensive output, but silver linings are silver linings.
While we’re looking for silver linings, the Dolphins allow opponents to pick up 5.4 yards per play, which is 18th in the league and actually the worst number of any Panthers opponent to this point in the season. The offense should be able to move the ball. Here are the keys for that.
- Be aggressive. Conventional wisdom would tell you to run the ball and control the clock when facing a high powered offense. But people forget that no matter how much you control the clock, the other team gets just as many possessions as you. Sacrificing offensive efficiency for the sake of shortening the game doesn’t help when the opponent is going to put up points. The Dolphins have had the ball for less time than their opponents this season, and that hasn’t stopped them from being the most productive offense in NFL history through five weeks. The Panthers need to chase points wherever they can. That means going for it on fourth and shorts, especially on the Dolphins side of the field, and airing the ball out responsibly. The Dolphins are more vulnerable to the pass the run. Don’t be scared to be aggressive and score points.
- Keep Bryce Young upright. With all the throwing teams have had to do to try to keep up with the Dolphins offense, they’ve been able to pin their ears back and get after the quarterback. Their 17 sacks are third in the league, and there’s no one player that’s been doing the majority of the damage. Five players have more than one sack and their leading sackers are Andrew Van Ginkel and Zach Sieler. Not exactly household names.
- Hope the defense and special teams can make some plays. With how well the Dolphins move the football, it’s almost imperative that the defense force some turnovers to slow them down and put the offense in scoring positions. The Panthers offense hasn’t had many short fields in recent weeks. This week would be a good time to get a few.
