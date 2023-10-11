Panthers Reacts Week 6: Why are you still watching?

The Carolina Panthers have been playing professional football since the 1995 NFL season. Since then they have a total record of 212-242-1. They started the 2018 season 183-189-1 and have been on a downwards slide ever since.

Next year will be the franchise’s thirtieth season. The have had an admirable two Super Bowl appearances in their time, but only eight play off appearances, and they have famously never had back-to-back winning seasons.

The 2023 regular season has begun with five consecutive losses and is promising little in the way of positive change in the foreseeable future. With that in mind, we have one, simple question for y’all today beyond the standard confidence survey.

Why do you still watch the Carolina Panthers?

It is possible that some of us still enjoy the franchise. It is also possible for people to have motivations beyond liking Carolina football. Anything from loyalty to your community or hometown to using it as an excuse to stay close to friends or family could work there. It is also highly possible that some of us don’t know why we still watch.

Any which way, I want to see y’all in the comments. Scroll on down and tell us why you are still a Panthers fan.

