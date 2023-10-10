Risers and Fallers in Week 5’s Loss to the Detroit Lions

The Carolina Panthers fell to 0-5, the league’s only winless team, after a humbling 42-24 road loss to the Detroit Lions. With Week 5 in the books, here’s what’s rising and falling with the Carolina Panthers.

Risers

Fan frustration with GM Scott Fitterer. The Panthers are 0-5, look lost, and don’t own their first round pick in 2024. The offense doesn’t have an identity outside of 33-year-old receiver Adam Thielen, a player who doesn’t fit in the team’s long term plan. The floundering offense has parted with certified weapons Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore in the last 12 months. New coach Frank Reich hasn’t inspired confidence out of the gate.

Now, I would urge fans to be patient with the rebuild process as hard as that may be with the team’s losing ways over the last five years. Remember, in the last two seasons the team has finally drafted the two key positions that have bedeviled the Panthers for the last half decade (left tackle and quarterback). The coaching staff is new. We are only five games into a rebuild process that usually takes 2-3 years. Every Panthers fan is justified in being frustrated right now, but let’s also remember that losing with Bryce Young has purpose as he adjusts to the NFL and hopefully develops into a Pro Bowler.

Losing while Bryce Young learns and grows is fundamentally different than losing with Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield. There is purpose to these losses. And let’s not lament too much about losing Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore, either. Remember, they both played for the Panthers for four full seasons from 2018-2021 and Carolina went 22-43 because the quarterback and offensive line play was so terrible. The current offensive line, when healthy, is pretty good. Bryce Young has the skillset to be good. Yes, we can be frustrated, but let’s also be patient with this rebuild.

Bryce Young’s pocket poise. I’m optimistic about Bryce Young. One of the qualities I look for in a rookie quarterback is their poise in the pocket. For example, I’m a BYU grad and an eternal Zach Wilson apologist. During Zach’s rookie season I watched his first handful of starts and I said to myself, “uh oh.” I could immediately tell he was confused, jumpy, and uncomfortable in the pocket as he struggled to diagnose NFL defenses.

With Bryce Young I see a quarterback who moves well in the pocket, doesn’t panic, and shows good instincts between trying to squeeze a pass into a tight window or throwing it away. He has made rookie mistakes this year and will make plenty more, but that’s to be expected. Heck, even Patrick Mahomes threw two horrible interceptions (I mean cover-your-eyes terrible picks) against the Jets last week. Playing quarterback is tough and there’s a learning curve. Bryce Young is surrounded by an impotent run game, few legitimate receiving weapons, and faces a lot of pressure. It’s going to be a long year but let’s give him time. He’s got the tools.

Laviska Shenault’s usage. Last week I urged the Panthers coaching staff to find more creative ways to incorporate gadget payer Laviska Shenault. He’s arguably the team’s most explosive weapon with the ball in his hands. Against the Lions he had five rushes for 27 yards and three kick returns for 75 yards. Two of his rushes had no chance - one a poorly designed jet sweep and another a panic dump off pass behind the line of scrimmage - but his other three touches went for seven, 11, and 11 yards, respectively. Here’s to hoping for more usage from Shenault and play designs that get him into space where he can break big plays.

Adam Thielen’s brilliance. Raise your hand if you predicted Adam Thielen would rank fourth in the league in receptions through Week 5. Yeah, me either. The wily veteran seems to process the game like it’s happening in slow motion and just finds open spaces to give his rookie quarterback an open target. He’s a genius on the field, and let’s just enjoy it.

Fallers

Enjoyment of watching football. The entertainment value of watching the Panthers reached a low point during the first quarter against the Lions. Carolina was losing 14-0 and looked listless against an electric Detroit team that was just flying around the field. The game was barely 10 minutes old and already felt over. Then Chandler Zavala suffered a serious injury that required several minutes of medical care before he was carted off. Then, on the very next play, Detroit’s Emmanuel Moseley went down with a non contact injury.

I was already losing interest in the game and now I just felt bad for Zavala and Moseley. As I sat in my recliner waiting through another injury-related commercial break I just felt…bad, for lack of a more eloquent word. I don’t think the NFL’s new slogan will be “Come for the apathy! Stay for the guilt!” but that’s what I experienced watching this game.

Miles Sanders Pro Bowl past. Through five games high-profile free agent running back Miles Sanders has underwhelmed. He doesn’t look like a guy who played in last year’s Pro Bowl. On the season he has rushed 61 times for just 190 yards, or a meager 3.1 yards per carry. This isn’t a shot at Sanders. It’s not like he simply forgot how to run the football after moving to Charlotte this past summer. The Panthers offense as a whole is struggling to move the ball on the ground and Sanders must be as frustrated as those of us watching him.

Sam Franklin’s first quarter. The Panthers backup safety was slow getting out of the blocks against the Lions. On Detroit’s first offensive play he got beat in man coverage for a 23-yard gain. On the Lions third play he couldn’t get off a wide receiver’s block and allowed David Montgomery to bounce a run outside for a 42-yard touchdown. On Detroit’s second possession Franklin appeared to be looking into the backfield while in man coverage on tight end Sam LaPorta who beat Franklin for an easy score.

Franklin did have eight tackles on the day - second most on the team - but he needs to be more consistent. Heal up, Xavier Woods.