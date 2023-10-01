Week 5 opening odds

Week 4 ended with another loss after the Carolina Panthers held a first half lead. They managed to score a defensive touchdown and slow down a prolific Minnesota Vikings passing attack. That still wasn’t enough. The likeliest change to that tired narrative for next week against the Detroit Lions is that the Panthers are not expected to hold a lead at any point during the ball game.

Week 5

Spread

Panthers: +8.5

Lions: -8.5

O/U

44

Moneyline

Panthers: +310

Vikings: -395

Remember that home-field advantage is traditionally accounted for by spotting the home team—the Panthers, in this case—three points on the spread. That means the Lions would be favored on a neutral field be just under a touchdown.

Raise your hand if that seems generous to the Panthers. I’m not sure the odds makers at DraftKings Sportsbook were watching the same time was today. Expect this line to move as the week progresses.